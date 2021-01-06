Phoenix Mountain Ski Hill to open for 2021 ski season

Board president James Hall said this year’s season was delayed by COVID-19

Phoenix Mountain is hoping to see skiers like this pair when the hill opens Friday, Jan. 8. Photo: Jensen Edwards

Phoenix Mountain Ski Hill will open for the 2021 season Friday, Jan. 8, according to James Hall, board president of the Phoenix Mountain Alpine Ski Society (PMAS).

READ MORE: Phoenix recovers from opening day cut short by lift issue

The hill is opening later than in 2020, mostly due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

We have some exciting news… we will be opening FRIDAY, January 8th!!! We are looking forward to turning on the T-bar… Posted by Phoenix Mountain on Tuesday, January 5, 2021

PMAS confirmed the hill’s COVID-19 safety policy at a board meeting Tuesday evening, Jan. 5.

“It’s very in depth,” Hall explained, adding that PMAS will post the policy on its Facebook page some time on Wednesday.

Hall explained that the season opener was delayed partly by a break-in on the mountain last summer, where expensive tools were stolen. The tools, made in Europe and used to maintain the hill’s ski lift and ski cat, were hard to replace amid the pandemic, he said.

“It was a substantial loss for our little hill,” he noted. “It was a big loss for us.”

The mountain opens at 9:30 a.m., Friday.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

skiingTourism