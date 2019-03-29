People’s Party of Canada arrives in Kootenay – Columbia riding

The new People’s Party of Canada continues to build credibility and broaden its national mandate after receiving Elections Canada approval for a constituency association in the Kootenay – Columbia riding.

Dirk Kunze, president of the Kootenay – Columbia Electoral District Association for the People’s Party of Canada made the announcement on March 26, saying that “registration with Elections Canada clears the way for us to field our PPC candidate in the federal election later this year, gain access to the voter registry, hold fundraisers and issue tax credit receipts for contributions to the local PPC association and our candidate.”

With the Elections Canada endorsement now in place, the association can now accept inquiries and applications from potential candidates.

“We have members joining the PPC from across the political spectrum throughout the riding,” Kunze, a Wynndel resident, said. “Some of our members have no party affiliation or have long been disenfranchised with the choice of political parties. They are excited by the People’s Party platform, and what really surprises me is the high level of support we get from young people. The age span of our board members ranges from 20 something to 60 plus and all of us firmly supports the policies of the People’s Party and enjoys working together. We all believe in a strong and sovereign Canada and want a government that represents ordinary citizens, not corporations and the political elite.”

Applications will be accepted until April 23 and interested parties can contact Kunze through the web site at www.kootenaycolumbiappc.ca.

“We will announce our candidate on May 13,” Kunze said. “Over the spring and summer, we will be visiting all of our Kootenay-Columbia communities to spread the PPC message of freedom, personal responsibility, fairness, and respect. We believe in ‘Canada first’ policies that include smaller government, fiscal responsibility and the elimination of crony capitalism. Our priorities include the elimination of the carbon tax, ending supply management, building pipelines, balancing the budget, and reforming our immigration and foreign aid policies to fulfill Canada’s economic needs. Our seniors and veterans deserve more respect, as do working Canadians, and a PPC government will not steal our children’s future with more debt.

“Like our party leader Maxime Bernier, I am appalled by the broken promises and squandered resources of the Trudeau government. If you are fed up with the corruption, censorship, and dishonesty of today’s parliament, take the future into your hands and join us. We welcome all who wish to volunteer, donate, or be involved with our party and the Kootenay-Columbia riding association. You can view, comment, and ask questions about our platform on our association’s web site.”

All of the PPC riding associations in central and southeast BC are currently planning a large fundraiser with Maxime Bernier in Kelowna on May 24-25.

“We hope to have a great turnout of people who believe in a better and stronger Canada. Details on that event will be coming out soon.”