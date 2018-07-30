People trapped inside burning vehicle on Coquihalla

The northbound lanes of Highway 5 are closed due to the incident

UPDATE: 12:48 a.m.

Mark Streit took to social media Monday night with a video of flames bursting into the air on the Coquihalla.

Apparently, he and his family had been driving along Highway 5 just before 9:30 p.m. when they saw smoke up ahead.

“We were maybe a minute behind them, because Benjamin and I walked to the accident site in about 10 minutes, and the emergency vehicles didn’t start arriving until we were on our way back. We are about two hours from home, but have no clue how much longer we will be stuck here like this. Seats are laid back in our van. We are praying for those involved in the accident, hoping there were no fatalities (sic),” he posted to Facebook.

UPDATE ~ #BCHwy5 remains closed northbound between #HopeBC and #MerrittBC due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. Estimated time of opening not available. Use an alternate route. Next update for 2AM.https://t.co/tF1KM582Wo — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 31, 2018

UPDATE: 11:28 p.m.

Hope Search and Rescue is being called out to assist emergency crews on the Coquihalla.

According to the SAR team a vehicle is pinned and there is an unknown number of people trapped inside.

07/30/2018 23:01 – #HopeSAR called out for a vehicle that has struck the back end of a parked semi just past the #Coquihalla's old Toll Booth – vehicle is pinned with unknown number of occupants trapped.#HSAR #HopeSAR @DriveBC — Hope SAR (@hopesar1) July 31, 2018

UPDATE: 11:15 p.m.

BC Air Ambulance is reportedly headed to the scene of the crash on the Coquihalla.

According to witnesses on scene a person might be trapped in one of the vehicles.

BC Wildfire Service has been notified and is possibly heading to the scene.

UPDATE: 11:03 p.m.

A semi-truck driver from Langley, who is on his way to Calgary, says he has been in touch with a friend who is on scene of the vehicle fire.

According to Calvin Shupe, a vehicle rear-ended a semi near the Britton Creek rest area on the Coquihalla.

Shupe was not sure if the semi was parked or not.

When Shupe’s friend, who was driving a private vehicle, came across the incident, large flames were bursting into the air from the semi truck.

Several motorists pulled over to try and help, but according to Shupe the driver of the semi can’t be found.

It’s unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was able to safely exit.

There is no estimated time of the northbound lanes reopening.

Christ I hope the driver got out before it went up in flames. Horrific. pic.twitter.com/GcCyKZcOd0 — Hank to Dank (@Conjacerio) July 31, 2018

DriveBC is reporting the Coquihalla is closed northbound due to a vehicle fire.

The vehicle blaze was reported just before 9 p.m., south of Britton Creek.

Drivers are reporting seeing the smoke rising into the sky.

Those travelling on Highway 5 should check DriveBC for updates and expect delays.

#Coquihalla #BCHwy5 seeing a report of a fatality unconfirmed may of been an accident north bound britton Creek pic.twitter.com/8Z0HF5zhPn — Kamscan (@Kamscan) July 31, 2018

