Rudi Winter has been identified by Penticton residents as one of the four people that was shot and killed on Monday. (Facebook photo)

Penticton residents in shock, grieve the loss of four killed in shooting spree

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

A Penticton resident said one of the men who was fatally shot in Penticton was the type of guy to pull up a barstool and have a good chat with.

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who were shot and died on Monday.

READ MORE: Four dead, one in custody falling Penticton shooting spree

“I knew him a little bit, he was part of a group of regulars that would hang out at Bar One and have a beer. He was a bit of fixture there that after a day at work he would be there or would show up,” said Daryl Clarke, vice chair of the Penticton Industrial Development Association.

Clarke said he last saw Winter about two weeks ago and described him as being a “nice guy.”

“No one deserves this to happen to them, especially over a trivial thing like a neighbourhood argument,” said Clarke, who added that the last time he spoke with Winter it seemed as though everything was fine in his world.

Police have not confirmed any motive in connection to the incident.

On Tuesday, John Brittain was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder.

READ MORE: Penticton man charged with murder following shooting spree

Supt. Ted De Jager said four people were found dead in three locations within a five-kilometre radius. RCMP confirmed that it was two men and two women that were killed.

Clarke said he was at a self-serve bottled water business just up the street from where Winter was killed on Lakeview Street and Heales Avenue.

“I heard shots and a woman scream and thought someone had been shot. I jumped in my vehicle right away and went home, just around the corner and about 30 seconds later heard the sirens,” said Clarke.

Clarke has lived in Penticton for almost 30 years and is shocked by the incident.

“It makes feel sick that this happened in a town the size of Penticton. I have lived here since 1990, things like this don’t happen in Penticton,” he said. “I think police did a phenomenal job dealing with shootings at both ends town and something else going on at a motel.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s deadly past: Penticton shooting one of the worst massacres in provincial history
Next story
Fruitvale man identified in fatal zipline accident in Thailand

Just Posted

Fruitvale man identified in fatal zipline accident in Thailand

Spencer Donaldson, 25, was from Fruitvale, B.C., the city’s mayor has confirmed

Facing high regulatory barriers, Kootenay cannabis producers gather for support

Symposium on barriers facing legalization attended by hundreds

Fruitvale man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

U.S. and Canada continue to talk Columbia River Treaty

Katrine Conroy says flood risk and hydro power were topics of discussion

Snowfall warning for the Kootenays

Environment Canada issued the advisory on Friday afternoon, snowfall up to 10 cm called for Saturday

VIDEO: Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Organizers have hired rap singer Cypress Hill to headline the 2019 festival

800 former youth in care are using B.C.’s free post-secondary tuition program

Program launched in 2017 for students up to the age of 26 to attend post-secondary institutions

B.C. prosecutors get new guidelines for dealing with Indigenous accused

‘Bias, racism and systemic discrimination’ in criminal justice

Penticton residents in shock, grieve the loss of four killed in shooting spree

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

Trial begins for Vancouver Island father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of two daughters

‘800 years of history crumble before my eyes’: B.C. woman recounts Notre Dame fire

Blaze that gutted historic cathedral called ‘one of the saddest things I have seen in my life’

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

Most Read