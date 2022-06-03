Cattle graze on a farm on the Nicola River that was affected by flooding in November, west of Merritt, B.C., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories covering parts of B.C.’s southern Interior as warming weather causes snowmelt and rising waters, while similar advisories remain in place across much of northern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cattle graze on a farm on the Nicola River that was affected by flooding in November, west of Merritt, B.C., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories covering parts of B.C.’s southern Interior as warming weather causes snowmelt and rising waters, while similar advisories remain in place across much of northern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Parts of B.C. Interior under high streamflow advisories with rain in the forecast

Latest advisories cover the Nicola River near Spences Bridge and the Coldwater River at Merritt

The River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories covering parts of B.C.’s southern Interior as warming weather causes snowmelt and rising waters, while similar advisories remain in place across much of northern B.C.

The latest advisories cover the Nicola River near Spences Bridge and the Coldwater River at Merritt, two communities affected by widespread flooding last fall.

Advisories have also been issued for the Similkameen River, the Okanagan River and its tributaries around Osoyoos, Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon, as well as the Salmon River near Salmon Arm and rivers in the Kootenay-Boundary region.

The forecast centre says a low-pressure system is expected to bring unsettled weather and moderate to heavy rainfall across the Interior starting Friday.

It says current modelling indicates the potential for high flows and possible flood conditions over the weekend, with some uncertainty about how much rain will fall.

In northern B.C., a high streamflow advisory has been upgraded to a flood watch for the Bulkley River near Smithers, while advisories remain in place for the Stikine, Skeena and Liard rivers and tributaries with waters expected to rise this weekend.

The forecast prompted the B.C. government to issue a statement encouraging residents to prepare for possible flooding.

Along the banks of the Skeena River, the City of Terrace has activated its emergency operations centre, saying that allows officials to begin flood preparations, but it does not mean a local state of emergency has been declared.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Evacuation alerts issued in part of Kitimat/Stikine region, but flood risk around Terrace decreasing.

B.C. Floods 2021

