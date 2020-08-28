Parking lot of Grand Forks daycare vandalized

Daycare staff say littering and vandalism have been a problem since the centre opened in mid-July

A daycare centre for Indigenous children in Grand Forks was reportedly vandalized after construction barricades were destroyed in the centre’s parking lot late Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The Talking Little Feet centre’s manager, Laranna Androsoff, said staff have been picking up cigarette butts and empty liquor bottles left by late-night visitors to the daycare’s covered porch since the facility opened its doors to children on July 13.

Talking Little Feet manager Laranna Androsoff, left, said it was hard enough to open the daycare in the COVID pandemic. Pictured right is Circle of Indigenous Nations Society executive director Kris Salikin. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Androsoff added that someone broke children’s toys and chairs left on the porch over the weekend, Aug. 21-23.

Talking Little Feet daycare reported that someone broke childrens’ chairs and toys left on the daycare’s porch over the weekend, Aug. 21-23 (Submitted by Laranna Androsoff)

She explained that contractors are still building the centre’s playground and had put up barriers in the parking lot at the request of School District 51 after cars reportedly drove ‘donuts’ into the grass field at Grand Forks Secondary School located next door.

The school district had warned the daycare that vandalism has been a problem in the past, Androsoff said, adding that Wednesday’s incident was “something we had hoped wouldn’t happen.”

Community members have voiced support for Talking Little Feet, which reported the vandalism on its Facebook page Thursday, Aug. 27.

“This is so sad and unnecessary,” posted Grand Forks resident Laura Savinkoff, who volunteers at British Columbia’s Southern Interior Peace Coalition.

Androsoff said the Grand Forks RCMP assured her they have stepped up night patrols in the area around the daycare and the school, which cannot be seen from Highway 3.

The Grand Forks Gazette reached out the city RCMP Friday morning, Aug. 28.

