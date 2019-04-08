The Canadian housing market is starting to speed up this spring. (File photo)

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the pace of housing starts picked up in March.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts climbed to 192,527 units in March, compared with 166,290 units in February.

Economists on average had expected an annual pace of 196,500, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The reading came as starts of urban multiple-unit projects such as condominiums, apartments and townhouses increased 18.6 per cent to 135,894 units in March. The rate of single-detached urban starts rose 12.1 per cent to 42,139 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 14,494 units.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 202,279 in March compared with 202,039 in February.

READ MORE: Trudeau sells housing plan in visit to hot real estate market in B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.K. government, opposition cling to hope of Brexit compromise

Just Posted

Krestova couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

Luckily, no danger from the rusty ordinance

West Kootenay winter ends with a whisper

March snowfall well above norm, but the month was dry with less than half the average precipitation

Investigation, cleanup continues after fuel tanker crash

50,000 litres of fuel spilled into Salmo River

One year after Trail acid spill, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Trio safe, but truck lost, after frightening slide off Syringa road

Sunday sightseeing tour near Castlegar turns into near-fatal fall

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Langley baby girl who beat the odd at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Most Read