Humboldt Broncos get back on the ice Wednesday night for their first regular season game since the bus tragedy. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt bus crash charged

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer and the Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.

The owner of an Alberta trucking company involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been charged.

Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason says Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking is charged with non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations over a six-month period.

Officials with Alberta Transportation say eight charges have been laid.

A department spokesman says a federal Crown lawyer will be handling the prosecution.

When reached in Calgary, Singh said he didn’t have any comment on the charges.

The charges include failure to maintain logs for drivers hours of service, failure to monitor the compliance of a driver under safety regulations, having more than one daily log for any day and failure to have or follow a written safety program.

“The charges follow an investigation that was completed by Alberta Transportation into the collision,” Mason said. “The investigation found multiple instances of non-compliance of various transportation regulatory requirements in a six-month period.”

Singh’s first court appearance is Nov. 9 in Calgary.

The Canadian Press

