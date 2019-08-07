Outcome of search for B.C. fugitives ‘absolutely devastating’: Alberni mayor

News that RCMP in Manitoba have discovered the bodies of two B.C. fugitives that have been the subject of a Canada-wide manhunt is “absolutely devastating,” says Port Alberni mayor Sharie Minions.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, both of Port Alberni, were suspected in the deaths of three people in northern B.C. in mid-July. They were last seen on July 22 near Gillam, Man., and since then RCMP and Canadian military personnel have conducted an intense search that covered more than 11,000 square kilometres.

Wednesday morning (Aug. 7) RCMP announced that McLeod and Schmegelsky’s bodies were discovered on the shore of the Nelson River. Their remains were found about eight kilometres away from where a burned out SUV the two men were known to have been driving was discovered.

“We are definitely saddened by the news today, as a city and as a community. It’s definitely not the outcome that we had hoped for,” Minions said.

“No matter how you look at it, there has been so much tragedy. This has affected people across the country, and across the world,” she said.

“We’re thankful the search at least has come to a conclusion.”

READ: Timeline of the hunt for two Port Alberni men

Minions said she has not reached out to the families of the Port Alberni men yet. “Over the last couple of weeks I have tried to respect their privacy. But I am planning to reach out now,” she said.

The families of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were not available for comment following the announcement. A sign on the front door at Schmegelsky’s grandmother’s home, where he had been staying before leaving to look for work in the Yukon, asked for privacy.

“We request that you respect privacy at this time, by keeping off our property and not ringing the door bell or banging on our door,” the sign read.

“We will not be making any statement.”

Minions has kept in touch with Gillam mayor Dwayne Forman throughout the ordeal and said she will be reaching out to him again now that the search has concluded.

“I’m hoping that at least their community will be able to start to return to their normal lives and feel a bit of closure on their end. And that they’ll begin to feel safe again. I can’t imagine what they have been going through the last few weeks, not being able to feel safe in your own home and not having that conclusion. It would have been really challenging.”

McLeod and Schmegelsky left Port Alberni on July 12 to drive to Yukon Territory to look for work, according to their families. On Sunday, July 21 they were reported missing after their camper truck was found on fire 12 kilometres south of Dease Lake, B.C. Two days later, they were named suspects in the deaths of Vancouver professor Leonard Dyck and international tourists Lucas Fowler of Australia and Chynna Deese of North Carolina.

They were charged with second degree murder in Dyck’s death. His body was found two kilometres away from the burning camper truck. Fowler and Deese were found shot to death outside their van on Highway 37 outside Liard Hot Springs, B.C., nearly 500 kilometres away from where Dyck’s body was found.

Confirmed sightings of the Port Alberni men in Cold Lake, Alta. and Gillam, Man. led law enforcement through four provinces.

Above all however, it was a search that could only be successful if we had strong public engagement and support. Thank you to all Canadians for remaining vigilant, for calling us with information and most importantly, for being our partners. #rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 7, 2019

The RCMP in Manitoba thanked members of the public for their diligence and support throughout the 16-day search. “Thank you to all Canadians for remaining vigilant, for calling us with information and most importantly, for being our partners.”

The RCMP in several jurisdictions reminded the public throughout the search that posting tips on social media was not the appropriate way to pass on information, that phone calls directly to law enforcement is the only way to be certain tips are received.

British Columbia RCMP said just because the bodies were discovered doesn’t mean the case is closed in Fowler and Deese’s deaths. At a Wednesday press conference, they vowed to keep investigating.

Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser tweeted, “I would like to thank the RCMP for their work to date and their work associated with the ongoing investigation. My thoughts are with everyone affected.”

I would like to thank the #rcmp for their work to date and their work associated with the ongoing investigation. My thoughts are with everyone affected.https://t.co/8HupkScqku — Scott Fraser (@scottfraserndp) August 7, 2019