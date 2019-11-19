Ottawa urges CN and union to continue talks as 3,200 workers go on strike

The rail workers began their strike after failing to reach a deal by a midnight deadline

A CN locomotive moves in the railway yard in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The federal government urged Canadian National Railway Co. and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference to continue negotiating as roughly 3,200 conductors, trainpersons and yard workers went on strike.

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says the government is concerned about the impact of a work stoppage on Canadians, but remains hopeful the two sides will reach an agreement.

The rail workers began their strike after failing to reach a deal by a midnight deadline.

Union spokesman Christopher Monette says they are still in talks with CN in hopes of reaching a negotiated settlement and ending the labour dispute as soon as possible.

The union has said passenger rail services in the country’s three biggest cities would not be affected by the strike.

The workers, who have been without a contract since July 23, say they’re concerned about long hours, fatigue and what they consider dangerous working conditions.

The dispute comes as CN confirmed last week that it was cutting jobs across the railway as it deals with a weakening North American economy that has eroded demand.

READ MORE: Some 3000 CN Rail unionized workers threaten national strike

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.