In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

Ottawa to keep Boeing Max aircraft grounded for now, despite U.S. approval

Canada will impose different requirements than the U.S. before it lifts the grounding orders for the plane

Canada will not immediately follow the U.S. in allowing the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to return to Canadian airspace.

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said in a statement Wednesday that Canada will impose different requirements than the U.S. before it lifts the grounding orders for the plane, including additional procedures on the flight deck and pre-flight and differences in training for flight operators.

Garneau added that he expects Transport Canada’s validation process to conclude very soon.

His remarks followed a U.S. announcement allowing the Boeing 737 MAX to fly again once the company makes changes to the software and computer systems on each plane and provides training to pilots in flight simulators.

The planes have been grounded since March 2019, following two deadly crashes in which 346 people were killed, including 18 Canadians.

Investigators found that the crashes were caused by faulty sensors that pushed the aircraft’s nose downward in flight.

READ MORE: Boeing 737 MAX test flights begin in Vancouver to determine if planes are safe to fly

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Boeing Max

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Next story
COVID-19 crisis cascading in U.S. as presidential election drama recedes

Just Posted

Council candidates Everett Baker and Ian Mitchell discussed campaign priorities at Tuesday's forum hosted by the Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Baker, Mitchell discuss council priorities at all candidates forum

Tuesday evening’s meeting was moderated by chamber of commerce Vice President Hendrik van Wyk

A traffic unit pulled over this Trail driver on Friday amid a heavy snowstorm that hit the West Kootenay. Photo: Trail RCMP
Dude, where’s your windshield?

Windshields must be cleared of material and debris under the BC Motor Vehicle Act

FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
18 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Two people are in hospital with another in ICU

Sami Majadla has won the first round of KAST’s pitch competition. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson tech entrepreneur wins Kootenay pitch competition

Sami Majadla has designed software to help craft cannabis growers

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 87 new COVID-19 cases over three days

The total cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 1,088

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

FILE – Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor asks for approval to decriminalize personal possession of illicit drugs

Vancouver has seen over 1,500 illicit drug deaths since the provincial health emergency was declared

Daisy the llama is surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite bring in pain from an untreated abscess. She was taken in by Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove, which has launched an online fundraiser to pay for her surgery. (Courtesy Kensington Prairie Farm)
VIDEO: Campaign to help ailing Daisy the llama launched by B.C. farm

She is surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite being in pain

Health officials are discouraging travel to and from Vancouver Island as COVID-19 cases rise. (Black Press Media file photo)
At least 66 of Vancouver Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

More than 500 Vancouver Islanders currently isolating after COVID-19 exposures

A new West Coast Seeds pollinator mix of cosmos pays tribute to Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Submitted photo/ We Are The Northern)
New blend by West Coast Seeds to bloom in Dr. Bonnie Henry’s name

Cosmo blend designed to attract bees, and marketed with tagline ‘Bee Calm, Bee Kind, Bee Safe’

In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson
Ottawa to keep Boeing Max aircraft grounded for now, despite U.S. approval

Canada will impose different requirements than the U.S. before it lifts the grounding orders for the plane

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. A tweet seeking to distance Elections Canada from the use of electronic voting equipment has earned a like from the president of the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci
Donald Trump on Elections Canada’s disavowal of voting machines: ‘THIS SAYS IT ALL’

Donald Trump is accusing a Canadian maker of vote-counting machines of conspiring against him

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Most Read