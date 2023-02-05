VF Tanker 9 oil tanker ship, which departed from Russian Temryuk port on December 12, sails under the 15 July Martyrs Bridge at the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The federal Finance Department says Canada is joining forces with its fellow G-7 countries plus Australia to expand caps on Russian oil to include seaborn petroleum products from that country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Emrah Gurel

VF Tanker 9 oil tanker ship, which departed from Russian Temryuk port on December 12, sails under the 15 July Martyrs Bridge at the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The federal Finance Department says Canada is joining forces with its fellow G-7 countries plus Australia to expand caps on Russian oil to include seaborn petroleum products from that country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Emrah Gurel

Ottawa expands price caps to Russian petroleum products to reduce revenues

Russian oil revenues have already declined since the first price cap took effect

The federal Finance Department says Canada is joining its fellow G-7 countries plus Australia to expand caps on Russian oil to include seaborne petroleum products from that country.

The department says the maximum price for seaborne Russian-origin petroleum will be US $100 per barrel for “premium-to-crude” products as of Sunday, and US $45 for “discount-to-crude” products.

It says in a news release the new caps build on a Russian crude oil price limit announced in December, adding both moves will weaken President Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund the war against Ukraine.

The Department of Finance says the caps will be enforced by prohibiting buyers who do not abide by the price caps from obtaining services from companies in the G7 or Australia.

It says the price cap mechanism has been designed to reduce Russian revenues while recognizing the importance of stable energy markets and minimizing negative economic effects.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Russian oil revenues have already declined since the first price cap took effect and the additional price caps “will be another blow to Putin’s war chest.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal governmentRussiaUkraine

Previous story
B.C. man rescued by U.S. Coast Guard wanted in bizarre fish incident at ‘Goonies’ house
Next story
Pope, backed by Anglican and Presbyterian leaders, denounces anti-gay laws

Just Posted

(L-R) Tailout’s head brewer Mary Lusty, Humble Bean owners Mike McLellan and Kimberly Mamos, and Hedin Nelson-Chorney, a founder and the general manager of Tailout Brewing have joined forces to create an espresso stout. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar’s Humble Bean Coffee and Tailout Brewery create one popular stout

Grand Forks RCMP are presently looking for Ryan Harp, 32 years of age, relating to an outstanding arrest warrant for a Breach of Release Order.
Man wanted for assault seen in Trail area

Glen Kalesniko (left) and Mark Allen stand locked outside their respective downtown Trail businesses because the building that houses Pride Gym and Performance Fitness has been closed more than two months due to fire code violations. Photo: Jim Bailey
Weights idle, ring empty; Trail gym owners locked out of their businesses

The Castlegar and District Community Complex’s arena will be getting a new floor this year. File photo
Repairs to ice floor will close Castlegar arena for six months