Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions as Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, left, listen in during a news conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario reports first death linked to COVID-19

The man himself wasn’t a confirmed case before he died, rather he was under investigation for the virus

Ontario health officials are confirming the province’s first death in a patient with COVID-19.

A spokesman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the 77-year-old man in the Muskoka region was a close contact of another positive case.

Travis Kann says the man himself wasn’t a confirmed case before he died, rather he was under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 was discovered after his death.

The investigation into the exact cause of death is ongoing.

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Formal announcement’ on B.C. school openings or closures amid COVID-19 expected Tuesday
Next story
People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Just Posted

RCMP investigating accident near Nancy Green junction

PHOTOS: Kootenay Boundary first responders called to Hwy 3 scene Monday night

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

Grand Forks & District Public Library closed until further notice

The library announced March 17 that its doors will be shut, effective immediately, amid COVID-19

Selkirk College suspends in-person classes

Classes adjourned for this week, alternate delivery to start March 23.

RDKB recreation facilities remain open ‘unless situation changes’

March Break programming is slated to continue as planned

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

The heli ski company in Revelstoke will be closed for the rest of the season

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

West Kootenay couple caught up in Spain’s COVID-19 lockdown

Greater Trail’s Garrett Kucher and Castlegar’s Victoria Apostoliuk wait out lockdown in Murcia, Spain

New poll suggests most B.C. residents agree with building Coastal GasLink

70% of respondents to new Research Co. survey believe pipeline project will create hundreds of jobs

B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Assessment also gives direction on where to call or what to do if you develop particular symptoms

New phone lines, self-isolation guide for COVID-19 in B.C.

Doctors to be paid for ‘virtual care’ services online

Columbia River Treaty talks returned to Washington, D.C. last week

Next round of Columbia River Treaty negotiation meetings are TBA

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

Most Read