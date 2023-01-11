Online fundraiser started for Nelson officers caught in avalanche

The goal is to raise $100,000 for Const. Mathieu Nolet and the family of Const. Wade Tittemore

An online fundraiser has been started for the family of Nelson Const. Wade Tittemore (left), who died in an avalanche on Jan. 9, as well as Const. Mathieu Nolet (right) who has been hospitalized following the incident. Photo: Nelson Police Association

An online fundraiser has been set up to assist the family of the Nelson police officer who died Monday in an avalanche as well as another officer who was critically injured.

The Nelson Police Association is hoping to raise $100,000 to assist the family of Nelson Police Department officer Wade Tittemore, who is survived by his wife and two young sons.

The fund is also meant to help Const. Mathieu Nolet, who was hospitalized with multiple broken ribs and bones as well as internal injuries.

“We are asking you give whatever you can to reach our goal and reduce financial stress for both of these amazing officers and their families in their time of need.”

