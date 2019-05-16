BC EHS air ambulance crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5 Thursday, May 16, 2019. (@megantcampbell/Twitter)

One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Paramedics took six people to hospital, including two in critical condition

One person has died and more than five others were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway Thursday.

The crash happened before 5:30 p.m. on Larson Hill between Hope and Merritt, near Coldwater Road, south of Exit 290. Drivers on the route reported heavy rain at the time of the accident.

The fatality has been confirmed by the BC Coroners Service.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that six people were taken to hospital, including two in critical condition and four believed to be stable.

The highway was closed for several hours, until at least 1 a.m., as emergency crews cleared the accident.

This marked the first major crash of Victoria Day long weekend. Through the weekend, police are expected to conduct a province-wide enforcement blitz, specifically targeting speeders.

In 2017, 540 people were injured in 2,300 crashes in B.C. over the May long weekend.

Previous story
Senate committee approves dozens of energy-industry-friendly amendments to C-69
Next story
Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

Just Posted

One year later, I know we’ll be okay

‘Collectively, we can’t afford to be complacent, nor can we afford for our leaders to be.’

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

Cannabis promoters call for ‘reset’ of federal pot rules

Changes in regulation are causing chaos for small growers, say letter’s authors

Trail firefighters quash a string of suspicious brush fires

Seven brush fires started Friday night; Trail police investigating

Grand Forks fire chief on paid leave amid bullying, harassment allegations

Fire Chief Dale Heriot on leave until investigations concluded

One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Paramedics took six people to hospital, including two in critical condition

Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crunched the numbers, and thousands can be saved each year by ditching gas-guzzlers, a report says

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

No-stopping zone implemented for highway stretch through Kootenay National Park

Two day use areas also closed in order to reduce human-wildlife conflict for feeding bears

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

‘I want to learn’: Bullying forces Chilliwack teen to stay home for a month

Stacey Koehler says ongoing teasing and physical bullying has kept her from attending high school

Most Read