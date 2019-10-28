One person dead in Saturday single-vehicle accident

The incident occurred several kilometres north of Grand Forks on Saturday

One person died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash just north of Grand Forks. Emergency vehicles were seen with lights and sirens climbing up Spencer’s Hill at dusk as they rushed towards the scene. RCMP say that the driver, who was not from the Grand Forks or Boundary area was the lone occupant of the vehicle and did not survive the crash. Speed is believed to be a factor.

The RCMP is working with the BC Coroner Services to determine if alcohol played a role in the incident as well. The driver’s family was notified of the incident.

Lake firefighters douse motel blaze

Out at Christina Lake on Friday, Oct. 25, local firefighters were called in the evening to deal with a fire that had started at the abandoned Village Motel. The volunteers kept the blaze contained to a single unit of the building.

“We need to stay vigilant about keeping our friends and families out of that entire property for their safety,” said a representative from the department on its official Facebook page. The public is advised to call the RCMP if they seen anyone trespassing on the site.

Previous story
RDKB looking for tips on debris left in rivers by 2018 flood
Next story
Case of missing B.C. senior with Alzheimer’s renews call for Silver Alert

Just Posted

One person dead in Saturday single-vehicle accident

The incident occurred several kilometres north of Grand Forks on Saturday

RDKB looking for tips on debris left in rivers by 2018 flood

Residents can report debris sites to the RDKB, to then have them removed by spring

MLA anticipates further job loss in resource sector, following Teck announcement

MLA Tom Shypitka says this, “is devastating news for my communities.”

UPDATED: Supreme Court of Canada agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal in Kootenay aboriginal rights case

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

Border Bruins seek recipes for 50th anniversary cookbook

Billet life means all new comfort foods for players

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

Alberta babysitter drops human rights complaint against kids’ father

Man had alleged that two parents discriminated against him based on age, gender, family status

Case of missing B.C. senior with Alzheimer’s renews call for Silver Alert

BC Silver Alert co-founder says the first 12 hours a person is missing is critical

California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County

Secondary home rules are killing family farms, B.C. protesters say

B.C. Liberals demand changes to NDP agriculture restrictions

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019

Weather balloon from California rescued near Campbell River

Search led rescuers to remote wilderness on Quadra Island

Most Read