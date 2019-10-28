One person dead in Saturday single-vehicle accident

One person died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash just north of Grand Forks. Emergency vehicles were seen with lights and sirens climbing up Spencer’s Hill at dusk as they rushed towards the scene. RCMP say that the driver, who was not from the Grand Forks or Boundary area was the lone occupant of the vehicle and did not survive the crash. Speed is believed to be a factor.

The RCMP is working with the BC Coroner Services to determine if alcohol played a role in the incident as well. The driver’s family was notified of the incident.

Lake firefighters douse motel blaze

Out at Christina Lake on Friday, Oct. 25, local firefighters were called in the evening to deal with a fire that had started at the abandoned Village Motel. The volunteers kept the blaze contained to a single unit of the building.

“We need to stay vigilant about keeping our friends and families out of that entire property for their safety,” said a representative from the department on its official Facebook page. The public is advised to call the RCMP if they seen anyone trespassing on the site.