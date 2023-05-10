One person is dead and another seriously injured in a helicopter incident at Smithers airport May 6. (File photo)

One maintenance worker dead, another injured after struck by helicopter at Smithers airport

The Transportation Safety Board is conducting a Class 4 investigation into the occurrence

One person is dead and another seriously injured following an incident with a helicopter at the Smithers Regional Airport May 6.

Liam MacDonald, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said Mustang Helicopters was conducting some kind of ground operation when the Airbus helicopter went into “uncontrollable yaw,” rotated 540 degrees and struck two maintenance workers.

One of the workers was killed and another sustained injuries serious enough he had to be airlifted to an undisclosed hospital.

Frédéric Allard, president of Mustang Helicopters, said he was unable to say anything about the incident because it is now under investigation by the TSB.

He also said he could not disclose anything about the two workers out of respect for their privacy and that of their families.

The TSB did not immediately dispatch investigators, but later determined it to be a Class 4 Occurrence may involve fatalities or serious injuries or a small release of dangerous goods with moderate to minor damage to property and/or the environment.

It is also defined by public interest within a local or regional area, but presents little likelihood of advancing transportation saftety.

Black Press Media has learned the identity of one of the victims and has reached out to his family.

More to come.

