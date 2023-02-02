One driver has died and another has been taken to hospital after two semi trucks collided on Highway 5 north of Kamloops around noon Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Roy Parker/Facebook photo)

One driver has died and another has been taken to hospital after two semi trucks collided on Highway 5 north of Kamloops around noon Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Roy Parker/Facebook photo)

One dead in collision north of Kamloops, Highway 5 closed

Two commercial vehicles collided near McLure Thursday; the other driver was taken to hospital

One driver has died and another has been taken to hospital after a crash between two commercial vehicles on Highway 5 north of Kamloops.

The crash occurred at 12:11 p.m. Thursday near the community of McLure and was attended by Barriere RCMP officers, Collision Analyst Reconstruction Services and BC Highway Patrol Kamloops Officers.

Highway 5 is closed in both directions, and BC Highway Patrol says a time of reopening is unknown at this point, advising drivers to check DriveBC for status updates.

BC Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation which is in the early stages.

“At this point in the investigation there is no indication of any criminality as a contributing factor,” said Const. Mike Moore, media relations officer with BC Highway Patrol.

Any drivers who witnessed the collision are asked to call BC Highway Patrol Kamloops at 250-828-3111 and refer to file number 23-458.

DriveBC says a detour is available via Highway 24 over to Highway 97/Highway 1. The estimated time of reopening is 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Cherry Creek man with ‘horrendous’ driving record handed 12-month suspended sentence

READ MORE: Province responds to concerns with prolonged Highway 1 bridge replacement in Sicamous

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

fatal collisionHighway 5Kamloops

Previous story
RCMP looking for mental health patient missing from Chilliwack General Hospital

Just Posted

(L-R) Tailout’s head brewer Mary Lusty, Humble Bean owners Mike McLellan and Kimberly Mamos, and Hedin Nelson-Chorney, a founder and the general manager of Tailout Brewing have joined forces to create an espresso stout. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar’s Humble Bean Coffee and Tailout Brewery create one popular stout

Grand Forks RCMP are presently looking for Ryan Harp, 32 years of age, relating to an outstanding arrest warrant for a Breach of Release Order.
Man wanted for assault seen in Trail area

Glen Kalesniko (left) and Mark Allen stand locked outside their respective downtown Trail businesses because the building that houses Pride Gym and Performance Fitness has been closed more than two months due to fire code violations. Photo: Jim Bailey
Weights idle, ring empty; Trail gym owners locked out of their businesses

The Castlegar and District Community Complex’s arena will be getting a new floor this year. File photo
Repairs to ice floor will close Castlegar arena for six months