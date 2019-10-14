One business break-in among late-September RCMP calls

Thieves stole thousands of dollars in tools earlier this month from B&F Sales and Service

Ryan Tomlin’s workday started early last Wednesday, when he got the call that the alarm at his store, B&F Sales and Service, was triggered around 5:30 a.m.

Thieves smashed through the glass front door before making off with Stihl and Husqvarna chainsaws, Zox/Shot motorcycle helmets and other equipment.

“It took them one minute to get everything they needed,” Tomlin said Wednesday night, shortly after the glass door had been repaired for a fee he guessed to be between $600 and $800.

The B&F break-in was the only business-related break-in called in to the Grand Forks RCMP between Sept. 15 and Oct. 4.

In total, local police received 171 calls for service in that time period, including four residence break-ins. The RCMP also responded to two bike thefts and two calls for shoplifting.

“Property crime is a province wide problem, and Grand Forks is no exception,” said Sgt. Darryl Peppler in an email. “The RCMP would like to remind the public to ensure they keep their valuables, from tools to gardening equipment to bikes safe and secure. Many thefts are crimes of opportunity, meaning that if a thief see’s an insecure object, they will take it.”

Peppler added that “for any valuables such as tools, electronic equipment, bikes,” noting identifying features can be key to recovery.

“Please take the time to record its make and model, serial number, colour and other descriptive feature and value,” Peppler said. “As well, take a picture of the item. In the event they do go missing, this is vital information the police can use to locate and recover your missing item.”

Previous story
Christina Lake artist finds fans in Hollywood
Next story
BC Ferries filling up fast with post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Just Posted

Cops make fentanyl bust in Castlegar

Over 280 pills among drugs seized

Christina Lake artist finds fans in Hollywood

Cindy Alblas spent a day mingling with celebrities and offering them stained glass art last month

Federal candidates debate environmental issues in Castlegar

Few sparks and much agreement between candidates that action is needed

South Okanagan-West Kootenay election a ‘toss-up’: 338Canada

The Conservatives are currently leading the NDP by a slim margin

Check your mail for your Voter Information Card

Your Voter Information Card identifies where you can vote in advance and on election day

B.C.’s rural paramedic program expands, with home support

Advanced care ambulance staff added for six communities

BC Ferries sees steady traffic of post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Ferries filling up fast, sailing waits at some terminals

‘Save the kids!’ Dorian survivor tells the harrowing story of his Canadian wife’s death

Family held a funeral and placed Alishia Liolli’s remains in a niche at a cemetery in Windsor, Ont.

Okanagan woman, 91, votes at advance polls despite broken hip, shoulder and wrist

Angela Maynard has voted in almost every election during her lifetime

Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years in northern B.C.

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Singh says NDP would form coalition with the Liberals to stop Tories

Singh was in a Liberal-held riding Sunday afternoon in Surrey where he was pressed about his post-election intentions

‘My heart goes out to the mother’: B.C. dad reacts to stabbing death of Ontario boy

Carson Crimeni, who was also 14, was bullied relentlessly, his dad says

BC Ferries filling up fast with post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Monday anticipated to be busiest day of the weekend

‘Wham-bam out the door’: Surrey man’s front yard left ruined by scamming landscaper

Resident warns neighbours to be careful of door-to-door salesmen

Most Read