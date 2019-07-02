On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were

New figures show many veterans have had a hard time getting anyone to pick up when they call Veterans Affairs Canada for information or assistance — with nearly one in five hanging up before their call is answered.

The figures uncovered by The Canadian Press through the access-to-information law show a continued trend of current and former service members being put on hold longer than promised when calling the department’s toll-free number.

While it aims to answer 80 per cent of calls within two minutes, only 40 per cent of the more than 440,000 calls received last year were answered within that target.

A further 84,000 calls were designated as abandoned, meaning the caller hung up.

Veterans usually call the number to apply for or get information about benefits and services, or to get updates on their applications.

READ MORE: B.C. city councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

The department says it recently hired more employees to ensure call centres are fully staffed and now routinely meets the two-minute target, though it could not provide up-to-date figures because of a technical issue.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Gymnastics isn’t just for B.C. kids any more

Just Posted

GFI Day 6: Star visitors and defending champs sent packing

Cuban team Unión de Reyes was shut out in their final GFI game

GFI Day 5: Two teams sent home at the end of round-robin play

The tournament’s playoff bracket is now set

Learning garden sprouting back to life

Volunteers have big plans for land behind Grand Forks Aquatic Centre

GFI Day 4: Grounds crew shines in repair of rain-soaked field

A Cuban upset punctuated a five-game day of tournament baseball

Grand Forks flood-affected properties to be bought at ‘post-flood value’

The buyouts are part of the city’s plan to mitigate future flood impacts

VIDEO: NASA launches Orion crew capsule to test abort system

Agency aims to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 using Space Launch System rocket

On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were

Arctic fox walks 4,500 km from Norway to Canada

News comes from research published by the Norwegian Polar Institute

Gymnastics isn’t just for B.C. kids any more

Province-wide pilot program to build senior fitness, balance

Off-duty cop involved in B.C. crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital

The IIO is looking into the Canada Day collision

Founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks dies in mountaineering accident

Farmer, politician was hiking in Vancouver Island’s Strathcona Park

B.C. First Nation plans peaceful protest of Taseko drilling permit

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

About 10 per cent of Canadians report ‘problematic use’ of opioids: survey

Figures appear in the 2018 Canadian Community Healthy Survey

Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada

Most Read