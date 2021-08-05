A Shaw van sits parked in the alley across from The Gazette’s 2nd Street office while a company technician performed some overhead work Tuesday morning, July 27. Photo: Laurie Tritschle

Shaw services down between West Boundary and Christina Lake

The company is keenly aware of the situation, working on a fix, according to spokesperson

Shaw internet and cable services are down across Grand Forks, Christina Lake and the West Boundary the communications company announced Thursday, Aug. 5.

In a 6:12 p.m. post to its customer support website, the company said the outage was due to the White Rock Lake wildfire burning near the North Okanagan community of Falkland, B.C.

READ MORE: Falkland community flee their homes due to raging White Rock Lake wildfire

READ MORE: Shaw working on temporary fix to internet, cable outage

Shaw technicians are working on a fix, the post said. It is not known how many customers have been affected.

“Our technical teams are working closely with local authorities and will work to assess the damage to our network infrastructure and establish timelines for repairs once it is safe to do so,” Chethan Lakshman, Vice President of Shaw’s external relations, wrote in an email to The Gazette at around 7:30 p.m.

Shaw’s phone services haven’t been affected in the area, Lakshman said.

Shaw’s internet and cable services went down in Grand Forks, Christina Lake and much of the West Boundary for over a week starting in mid-July. That outage was caused by the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, which badly damaged a fibre optic cable between Oliver and Grand Forks.

— More details to come…

Evacuation orders fall across West Boundary
Monte Lake Store burns in White Rock Lake wildfire: Electoral Area chair

Shaw services down between West Boundary and Christina Lake
