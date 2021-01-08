Gem Lake Top, at Big White Ski Resort, seen at Jan. 8. (Big White Ski Resort)

Big White Ski Resort pulls passes for non-locals until February

At least one more month until non-locals can ski at Big White, amid ongoing COVID-19 cluster

Snow enthusiasts from outside the Central Okanagan will have to wait at least another month before returning to ski at Big White Ski Resort.

The resort today (Jan. 8) announced they will be pulling passes for non-locals until Feb. 5, amid an ongoing COVID-19 cluster, and provincial health orders which discourage travel.

It was previously reported that the resort would be pulling passes for non-locals, but just for the holiday season. At the time (Dec. 18) cases related to the cluster totalled 76. The case count has since risen to 136, as of Tuesday, Jan. 5.

The resort is now calling non-locals to inform them of the cancellation.

“I have instructed our reservation teams to start the onerous task of calling excited guests and ski groups from all over the country and cancel their bookings to Big White Ski Resort,” said Tracy Layng, Vice President of Big White Central Reservations.

A Provincial Health Order prohibits all events and social gatherings until Feb. 5, and discourages non-essential travelling for a vacation.

“We take Dr. Henry’s orders very seriously, and we ask and expect others in our resort community to do the same,” says Michael J. Ballingall, Senior Vice President of Big White Ski Resort.

“We are cancelling and encouraging visitors from all around Canada to abide by these rules. Following the rules is not about the bottom line, it’s about bending the curve and staying open for our season pass holders and local skiers and snowboarders.”

Those in the Central Okanagan, however, are free to continue to use the mountain.

“If you live in the Central Okanagan, we are your local mountain,” said Ballingall.

Those visiting the resort are asked to wear their mask, ski in your household bubble, wash your hands and don’t gather with others outside your bubble.

Coronavirus

