Occupants escape early morning house fire on Grand Forks

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue was called to the scene at 3:38 a.m. on Jan. 15

Grand Forks firefighters leaped into action at 3:38 a.m. on Jan. 15, when a call came in for a house fire at 27th Street and Central Avenue, near the Ramada Inn in Grand Forks.

A paramedic on scene reported that seven occupants had gotten themselves out of the building before fire crews arrived. The occupants were then taken to hospital to be checked out.

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue chief George Seigler said that his crew arrived to find “heavy smoke” and some visible flame coming from the building. The fire, Seigler said, appeared to have started in the house’s basement, making the approach more difficult for firefighters.

In the basement, Seigler said, there is only one way in and one way out, which made for a tight and risky situation for firefighters.

In all, Grand Forks had 16 local members attend the fire, while one engine from Christina Lake came in support with five additional firefighters.

By 9 a.m. Wednesday, the fire appeared to have been doused but crews remained on-scene and were inspecting the building. Seigler said that the cause of the fire had not yet been determined at that point, though he said the building in its current condition was “not habitable.”

The fire chief said that Wednesday’s fire was the department’s most significant call since an Aug. 7 fire incident at a structure on Brown Creek Road, up the North Fork.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Firefighters remove a computer tower and two guitars from the scene of a fire in Grand Forks on Jan. 15. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Previous story
City of Kimberley finalizes sale of SunMine to Teck

Just Posted

Occupants escape early morning house fire on Grand Forks

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue was called to the scene at 3:38 a.m. on Jan. 15

Latest winter storm prompts West Kootenay travel warning

20-30 cm of snow expected overnight and into Thursday

GFSS play, art show set for Jan. 17

Trades and arts students will showcase their work before the play on Friday

Impromptu shelter opens in Grand Forks

Volunteers were given owner’s access to building previously used as warming centre in Grand Forks

Grand Forks disc golfers prepare for spring course opening

A group of volunteers, with local government support, have prepared a course at Angus MacDonald Park

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

City of Kimberley finalizes sale of SunMine to Teck

Teck officially purchased the SunMine from the City of Kimberley on December 31, 2019.

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Most Read