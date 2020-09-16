Rush skeletonweed is a noxious perennial that infests grasslands and binds farm machinery. It has been spotted recently in the Grand Forks area. (Photo submitted by the Boundary Invasive Species Society)

Noxious weed creeping into Grand Forks from Washington State, says Boundary eco society

No one knows how it got here, only that it’s a bad seed

Today we have for you, “The Mystery of the Rush Skeletonweed.” We’re not quite sure how exactly, it got here, only that it poses a real threat to local ranchers and wildlife.

Rush skeletonweed, chondrilla juncea, is a noxious weed that spreads by seed and horizontal roots. A single plant can produce up to 20,000 seeds.

Once introduced, it reduces forage for wild animals and livestock. it can bind up the machinery if it gets into hay fields. It typically grows in dry grasslands, range lands, roadsides and generally any dry disturbed area.

So far, it hasn’t spread into British Columbia from the infestation’s epicentre in Southern Washington State.

Part of the job of invasive plant management is figuring out how the plants are introduced, so that you can prevent their spread. In the case of rush skeletonweed, a single plant was found two years ago during some inventory in the Grand Forks area. The nearest plant that we knew of was over 100 kilometres to the south.

The plant was found on a hot, dry hillside. It’s doubtful that the plant was introduced by humans, given that there were no hiking trails nearby. Instead, it seems to have been brought in by grazing deer, even though there didn’t appear to be any game trails.

The plant can grow to be almost 1.5 metres tall. It has yellow flowers, wiry stems, and hardly any leaves.

We treated the plant we found on the spot, but its roots had spawned 11 new plants by the time we returned last year. These we treated as well, as we don’t want this aggressive plant spreading into the surrounding grasslands. So, the mystery continues as to how the first plant got to the site. We think there may be more in the Grand Forks area.

If you have seen rush skeletonweed in the Boundary we want to know!

You can text photos of suspected weeds to the Boundary Invasive Species Society’s cell phone at 250-446-2232.

For more information, please email us at info@boundaryinvasives.com, or look us up on Facebook. You can also visit our website www.boundaryinvasives.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data
Next story
Vancouver airport to pilot pre-flight COVID-19 tests for select WestJet passengers

Just Posted

Grand Forks files court injunction against alleged ‘Bare Ass Beach’ campers

City officials said they went to the court after reaching “an impasse” with people living in a riverside RV

Interior Health asking attendees of large youth gathering near Castlegar to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

IH says approximately 150 people attended the event

Grand Forks to decide bylection logistics after city finds elections officer

Rumours of a B.C. election aren’t helping the job search, a city official explained

Grand Forks postal workers to continue mail deliveries despite wildfire smoke

The city post office said carriers were given the option to stay at home this week

Interior Health investigating large youth gathering near Castlegar

One COVID-19 case has already been confirmed at the local high school

63 British Columbians in hospital battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Ninety-seven more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Vancouver airport to pilot pre-flight COVID-19 tests for select WestJet passengers

There are currently no point-of-care tests approved in Canada

Kootenay cops nab couple for drug trafficking twice in 8 days

Both times the arrests were made by the same Roving Traffic Unit

Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Canada Post has resumed delivery in some parts of the province

B.C.’s municipal leaders to vote on salmon-safe flood control

The resolution asks for funding, support to move away from outdated systems

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

NDP-Green agreement provides stability during pandemic: Furstenau

She replaces Andrew Weaver, who stepped aside in January to sit as an Independent in the legislature

Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

BC Parks visitation increasing while operating budget to be reduced

Most Read