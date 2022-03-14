North Ruckle dike visible in outline, Grand Forks city council hears

Council briefed at the committee of the whole Monday, March 7

Grand Forks’ North Ruckle dike is starting to appear in outline as homes come down along the dike alignment, city staff told mayor and council Monday, March 7.

Appearing at chambers before the committee of the whole, Flood Mitigation Program manager Ben Stevens said most of the homes in the way of the dike have been demolished, the last three of which he said would come down by the end of the month.

Photo courtesy of Sarah Leslie

The city recently hired Chandos Construction to manage construction of the dike, formally known as Work Package Two. Chandos is also managing construction of the downtown dike (Work Package One), though Stevens said this hadn’t given the firm a leg up on Work Package Two.

FortisBC crews have made good progress removing underground gas-lines in North Ruckle, though Stevens said he was “concerned” that the company hadn’t relayed information on some of the neighbourhood’s upcoming engineering projects.

Dike construction will continue at City Park through the summer, though the municipal campground and Rotary Spray Park will stay open as normal, Stevens said. The park’s playground has been removed, pending reassembly post-construction, according to Chief Administrative Officer Duncan Redfearn.

The city has budgeted money to rebuild the playground in the event public works isn’t able to put it back together, Redfearn said.

