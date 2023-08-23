The Kendry Creek wildfire east of Armstrong and Spallumcheen is now known as the Baker Forest Service Wildfire. The fire, discovered Tuesday, Aug. 22, did not have any new significant growth. (Contributed)

North Okanagan wildfire gets new name, but no new growth

Crews continue to battle the Baker Forest Service Wildfire near Kendry Creek in Spallumcheen

The fire has a new name, but no new significant growth.

The Baker Forest Service Wildfire (#K42897, formerly known as the Kendry Creek Wildfire) was discovered shortly before late Monday, Aug. 21. It’s located on the hillside above the McLeod subdivision in the Township of Spallumcheen.

Ground crews and air support made “good progress” on the now 1.4 hectare blaze.

“BC Wildfire was on scene with aerial and ground support throughout the day on Tuesday, and crews will continue working the fire today (Wednesday),” said the township in a release Wednesday morning, Aug. 23.

“No significant growth has been reported.”

The township activated a Level 1 Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in response, and the centre is operational today, Wednesday. The fire will continue to be monitored and support will be provided as required.

Communications on the fire will be provided on the township’s website at spallumcheentwp.bc.ca under News and Announcements – Wildfires. The Morning Star will also provide updates at vernonmorningstar.com.

The next update will come at 1 p.m. Wednedsay. More information about the fire can also be found on the BC Wildfire website and residents are encouraged to sign up for notifications through Alertable.

There are no evacuation alerts or orders for this area.

“We are still in the middle of wildfire season in the Okanagan and the Township of Spallumcheen is encouraging all residents to ensure they are ready to leave their homes should it be required,” said the municipality.

“Resources on the township website provide you information on preparing a grab and go bag and preparing to move animals from your property in the event it is required.”

For more information regarding this release, contact the township office via email at mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or phone at 250-546-3013.

