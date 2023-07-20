North Okanagan fires under control, road reopens

Two new fires spotted in the region yesterday have been brought under control.
A .3 hectare fire near Larch Hills in Sicamous, located at Annis Forest Service Road, was discovered Wednesday around 11:20 a.m.
North east of Enderby, a .009 hectare fire was detected near Cook Creek Forest Service Road around 9:45 a.m. July 19.
Both fires are suspected to be caused by lightning.
The Bald Range Creek fire off Westside Road south of Vernon is also under control.
The 4.08-hectare blaze was sparked Monday and the cause remains under investigation.
Westside Road remains limited to single-lane, alternating traffic between Main St and Shelter Cove.
DriveBC anticipates the road will fully re-open by 6 p.m. today, July 20.
