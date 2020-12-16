Kimberly Feeny (left) holds a cat she rescued from a rural Grand Forks property in late November. Lisa Valenta (right) had been nursing the cat and several others sheltered at Feeny’s heated trailer. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Kimberly Feeny (left) holds a cat she rescued from a rural Grand Forks property in late November. Lisa Valenta (right) had been nursing the cat and several others sheltered at Feeny’s heated trailer. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Non-profit society to advocate for Grand Forks cat shelter

President Kimberly Feeny has recently co-ordinated dozens of cat rescue in and around the city

Grand Forks residents who recently rescued a large colony of feral cats is spearheading efforts to set up the city’s first-ever cat shelter.

READ MORE: Grand Forks women rescue sick kitties from rural property

Kimberly Feeny, who works with the Kootenay Animal Assistance Program to rescue and find homes for abandoned cats, started a non-profit society to co-ordinate efforts to set up a shelter with mayor and council last week. The Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society has a board of directors, with Feeny as president and two other women as vice president and secretary-treasurer, Feeny told The Gazette.

Animal control services are handled within the Grand Forks area by Kootenay Boundary Animal Control, a private contractor retained by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) at roughly $90,000 per year, according to RDKB General Operations Manager James Chandler.

Feeny said she and her fellow cat defenders recently drove 16 rescued cats to the Summerland cat shelter, Critteraid, adding that she’d driven four more cats to the Castlegar SPCA over the weekend, Dec. 12-13.

Preliminary talks are underway with city council, she said.

“It’s going to be a longer process than I would like because, obviously, the kitties don’t stop coming and neither do I,” she explained.

“We’re hoping to open a shelter in Grand Forks, so there’s not an immediate rush to scoop up rescued cats and drive out to Castlegar; Summerland or Nelson,” which she said have dedicated facilities. “It would save a lot of gas and a lot of winter driving if we could get set up here.”

The initiative has the support of Councillor Neil Krog and Mayor Brian Taylor.

Krog, who at one point cared for eight rescued cats and a dog with his wife Andrea, said he donated to Feeny and others’ recent efforts to rescue 20 cats from a rural property East of Grand Forks.

“I saw her Facebook post about the kittens and went up to the store and bought a huge load of litter and a whole bunch of kitten food. And she came and picked it up,” Krog said.

“I’m looking forward to any kind of proposal that would come to council,” he said, saying that a cat shelter would provide “a service that the community needs.”

I’m happy that Councillor Krog and myself should have something to agree on,” Mayor Taylor joked, adding that a cat shelter “is one of those things a mature community should have control of.”

RDKB General Operations Manager Chandler said the district owns the Donaldson Drive building that houses the Kootenay Boundary Animal Control service (KBAC). The KBAC “makes every effort to try and find the owners of any animals” found within city limits, Chandler said, adding that the vast majority of found pets are quickly re-united with their owners. Chandler qualified that animal control services hired by the district are primarily responsible for handling animal-related complaints — aggressive dogs, for instance — and enforcing district animal bylaws.

“We may become more involved in dealing with stray cats,” he suggested. “We’d want to understand a lot more about what that would look like.”

Chandler said he wasn’t sure if the RDKB could fund a Grand Forks cat shelter because the district can only provide services for which their are established bylaws, he explained.

Boundary Helping Hands’ President Feeny said she would devote herself full-time to the society and its efforts to establish a city cat shelter in the New Year. The society will continue to post updates about rescued cats to its Facebook page.

Animal Sheltersanimal welfareCatsGrand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Just Posted

Pictured are piles of cash and suspected fentanyl (purple powder), cocaine, heroin and ketamine as well as a crossbow, large knife and imitation firearms seized in a raid by Grand Forks RCMP Friday, Dec. 11. Photo courtesy of Grand Forks RCMP
Grand Forks RCMP seize suspected drugs and cash at local address

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said charges are being recommended against three suspects

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
56 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Interior Health

818 cases remain active; 25 in hospital and eight in the ICU

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Two frontline workers – one in Vancouver Coastal and the other in Fraser Health – make history

(Big White Ski Resort)
Big White Ski Resort braces for more COVID-19 cases, calls for RCMP enforcement

120 people tested so far for COVID-19, cases attributed to private residences, gatherings

Midway Volunteer Fire Department attended this vehicle roll over between Westbridge and Beaverdell Friday afternoon, Dec. 11. Photo courtesy of Midway Volunteer Fire Department
Midway Volunteer Fire Department responds to four roadside accidents in three days

Chief Mike Daloise said one of the people involved in the accidents suffered serious injuries

The Grand Forks Choral Society (GFCS) unveiled its virtual Christmas concert Wednesday, Dec. 9. Photo courtesy of the GFCS’s Gary Cuthbert.
Grand Forks Choral Society sings “Come o Ye Faithful”

The second of four songs by society’s digital choir

Five-year-old Moss loves to ski, but his local hill only has a T-bar. After undergoing cancer surgery and chemotherapy, his wish to use a chair lift was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & Yukon, which arranged for Moss and his family to enjoy an exciting experience at Big White Ski Resort.
Make-A-Wish: Moss, 5, fulfills dream of riding chairlift at ski hill

Purchase your BraveFace masks and support Make-A-Wish Foundation BC Yukon

Mike Preston, co-owner of the Brentwood School of Music in Central Saanich, plans to listen to a song he cannot stand for 12 hours straight this Sunday to help raise money for the Mustard Seed Street Church. (Mike Preston/Submitted)
Vancouver Island music teacher endures 12 hours of sour notes for sweet cause

Mike Preston of Brentwood School of Music will endure a song he cannot stand for 12 hours

An ariel view of the landslide area near Bute Inlet reveals the devastation of salmon habitat. (Photo supplied by 49 North Helicopters)
Generation of B.C. salmon likely wiped out by central coast landslide

Homalco First Nation to push for special hatchery permits

Nanaimo Clippers players Jordan Naylor, left, and Trevor LeDonne drop off letters at the office of Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson, asking for her support as the team asks for reconsideration of provincial health orders banning 19-20-year-olds from practising and playing sports. (Photo submitted)
Junior hockey team in B.C. pleads for an opportunity to play during pandemic

Nanaimo Clippers’ owner questions science behind public health orders

Ella-Ray Lewis in her bedroom, following the transformation made possible through Make-A-Wish Canada (formerly Children's Wish Foundation of Canada and Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada). (Contributed photo)
Surrey teen battling skin cancer has miracle wish granted, sparkles and all

Make-A-Wish challenge adds luxury sparkle to Ella-Ray Lewis’ bedroom

There have been 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Big White Ski Resort. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
60 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Big White Ski Resort amid social gathering concerns

Interior Health (IH) attributes most of the cases to shared housing, social gatherings

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan warns B.C. holiday partiers, protesters to sit tight, mask up

COVID-19 fines will be levied, and collection will follow

Jennifer Charlesworth, British Columbia’s representative for children and youth, is seen in Victoria on December 10, 2018. In its latest report, Charlesworth’s office is once again calling on the province to improve its support system for youth transitioning out of government care after they turn 19 years old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner
B.C. must improve supports for youth ‘aging out’ of government care: watchdog report

About 850 young people transition out of care every year in B.C.

Most Read