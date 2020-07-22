A screen shot of the tsunami.gov website shows the areas of coastal Alaska under tsunami advisories or warnings following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake late July 21, 2020. Coastal British Columbia is not under threat of tsunami. (SCREENSHOT)

UPDATE: No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after earthquakes near Vancouver Island, Alaska

A 7.4 earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska

There is no tsunami threat for coastal British Columbia, according to Emergency Info BC, following earthquakes off the coast of Alaska and Vancouver Island.

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska at 10:13 p.m. AKDT, or Alaska time, July 21. The earthquake was approximately eight miles deep.

Tsunami warnings and advisories were issued for a number of coastal Alaska regions, however, British Columbia was not included in those advisories.

Earthquakes Canada detected “seismic activity” of 4.6 magnitude off the coast of Port Hardy at 11:16 p.m.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System registered another 6.2 magnitude earthquake at 4:33 a.m. July 22. Off the coast of Vancouver Island, it occurred approximately 130 miles southwest of Port Alice at a depth of 10 miles.

No warnings or advisories were issued for that quake.

ALSO READ: New videos highlight southern Vancouver Island’s tsunami risk

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island overdue for the big one, can also expect mega-thrust tsunami

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria’s tsunami risk from Sooke to Sidney

Earthquakevancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford officer dies of his injuries following assault in Nelson
Next story
What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Just Posted

Category 2, 3 fires to be banned in Southeast and Coastal Fire Centres

There are similar bans in the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres as well

Interior Health reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases

Dr. Bonnie Henry concerned over increase in cases ‘especially among young people’

Grand Forks firefighter recognized for exemplary service

Loren Dorner was presented with the First Bar of his Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal

Big White needs to sort out its recycling issue to avoid higher fees

A February 2019 audit found that 21% of ‘recycled’ material weight at transfer station was trash

Police get complaints from swimmers of jet boat in Kettle River

Power boats are legal in the Kettle River, but public safety an issue in summer time

What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Here’s a look at what’s in the bill, which will go to the Senate in the coming days

Driver offers cash to be infected with COVID-19

The man hung around a Langley City business until police asked him to leave

WorkSafeBC reports more than 300 violations of COVID-19 safety rules

One-third of the violations were in the service sector, which includes salons and restaurants

Dual Canadian-U.S. citizens face hostile reception on Vancouver Island

People asked to report suspicious licence plates to Canada Border Services Agency

Abbotsford officer dies of his injuries following assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young was assaulted on July 13 on Baker Street

UPDATE: No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after earthquakes near Vancouver Island, Alaska

A 7.4 earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into ‘Abyss’ crevice in Nanaimo

Rope team’s slimmest crew member climbs down 18 metres to harness pet

Judge to decide if accused Salmon Arm church shooter not guilty due to mental disorder

Court heard that man charged believed his life was in danger when he shot church elder

RCMP watchdog joins voices calling out ‘unreasonable use of force’ in wellness checks

Michelaine Lahaie says she has yet to hear from Brenda Lucki in response to

Most Read