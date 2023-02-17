A 4.8 magnitude was recorded late Feb. 16 about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km. (Earthquakes Canada)

A 4.8 magnitude was recorded late Feb. 16 about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km. (Earthquakes Canada)

No tsunami expected after 4.8 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island

There are no reports of damage after the Feb. 16 quake

No tsunami is expected after an earthquake off the north coast of Vancouver Island late Thursday night.

Earthquakes Canada recorded a 4.8 magnitude quake Feb. 16 at 10:55 p.m. about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km.

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, the agency noted.

No one has yet reported feeling the earthquake.

Anyone who felt it can visit earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca to report.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island slides west, tremors could signal tectonic shifting

READ ALSO: Are you prepared for the big one?

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsEarthquake

Previous story
Trudeau pledges more help for Haiti, stops short of suggesting military intervention
Next story
Premiers urge Trudeau to agree to regular health funding reviews

Just Posted

Calgarian Pat Kelly is the most recent winner of the Kootenay Lake Angler Incentive Program. (Submitted)
Calgary angler hooks a winner in Kootenay Lake Angler Incentive Program

John A. Hutton Elementary School
Concerned parents call for reduced speed limit on 75th Ave.

The cast of Novali and Three Quarter Montie photo: Tyler Takes Photos
Immersed in Cabaret

file photo
Police arrest two Fruitvale men found in stolen car with suspected illegal drugs