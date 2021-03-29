No one hurt after tree strikes Grand Forks home

Strong winds blew a tree onto a city home on Monday afternoon, March 29.

The medium-sized evergreen was uprooted in front of 6540 6th St. at around 4:30 p.m, striking a live power-line at the residence, according to Grand Forks Fire/Rescue. Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne said no one was hurt when a section of the tree’s trunk crushed part of the home’s roof.

People living at the home have been put in touch with the Canadian Red Cross, which provides emergency shelter after natural disasters, he said.

