No night skiing, ice skating or tubing at Big White this season

Big White is making changes to its procedures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19

As 2020 moves from summer into fall, ski hills are prepping for the winter season.

Big White Ski Resort is making changes to its protocols to help protect staff, residents and guests from the spread of COVID-19. Senior vice president of Big White, Michael J Ballingall, said the mountain continues to follow Interior Health Authorities and the provincial government’s directives for operations.

This winter season, the mountain will be suspending the Tot Town Daycare, the tube park, night skiing and the skating rink.

The resort is currently reviewing all operating procedures in place for dog sleds, ice climbing, snowmobiles, horse sleigh rides and dinner sleigh tours.

Masks will also be required on all lift lines, during loading and unloading, on the gondola and at anytime indoors. The resort will have a capacity and skiers must purchase tickets online in advance, with pass holders having priority access.

Arriving at the resort will be different than in years past, as a parking attendant will guide motorists to a place to park and point skiers in the direction of hand washing and sanitizing stations.

Reduced capacity and physical distancing measures will be taken on all chair lifts, lines and gondola. Chair lifts will be open to full numbers as long as skiers are in the same bubble and single riders will be allowed on all lifts.

Gondola cabins will be disinfected with each new rider, which will require new designated uphill and downhill loading times to allow for cleaning time.

All activities will be available to book online to reduce foot traffic in the Village Centre Mall.

Coronavirus