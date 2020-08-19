The B.C. Centre for Disease Control publishes some basic COVID-19 information for areas smaller than the Interior Health region as a whole. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

No new COVID-19 cases in Kootenay Boundary in first half of August

As of Aug. 13, no new cases in the previous two weeks

In the two weeks leading up to Aug. 13, no new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Kootenay Boundary sub-region of Interior Health.

There have been 13 cases reported in Kootenay Boundary since January, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Kootenay Boundary, which has a population of about 77,000, includes Castlegar, Christina Lake, Grand Forks, Greenwood, Kaslo, Midway, Nakusp, Nelson, New Denver, Rock Creek, Rossland, Salmo, Trail, Winlaw, and other smaller communities in the area.

A spokesperson for the Centre for Disease Control told Black Press that the agency does not break down these sub-regional numbers into numbers of deaths and recoveries, or categorize cases according to age or gender. Those numbers are only available for Interior Health as a whole.

Within Interior Health (population 762,124), there have been 407 cases in total since January as of Aug. 19, and 13 new cases were reported in the week between Aug. 6 and Aug. 13.


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate
Next story
B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

Just Posted

No new COVID-19 cases in Kootenay Boundary in first half of August

As of Aug. 13, no new cases in the previous two weeks

Solomon Mountain and Carmi Creek wildfires remain out-of-control

The regional district is currently maintaining a 44 property evacuation alert

Update: no overnight growth for Solomon Mountain wildfire

The evacuation alert for 44 properties near the fire is still active

Grand Forks to pilot musical street piano project in downtown core

A piano will be set up on the street for the public to play.

Grand Forks invite start-up businesses to downtown with new program

New businesses would receive the first six months of their lease free

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Penticton mayor, resident speak about evacuation experience

Over 300 properties in the Heritage Hill area are under an evacuation order

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

RCMP eye two suspects in alleged arson targeting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief’s cabin

Structure, material destroyed in fire from the weekend, Gidimt’en Clan calls it a ‘hate crime’

‘Real jobs, real recovery’ needed after COVID-19, resource industries say

Report seeks changes to Indian Act for Indigenous participation

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

Work on the Lynden fence began Tuesday and continued into Wednesday

Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort to require masks on guests, staff when season begins

The rule will be in place for all of Whitewater’s indoor buildings

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

Most Read