No new COVID-19 cases in Kootenay Boundary in first half of August

In the two weeks leading up to Aug. 13, no new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Kootenay Boundary sub-region of Interior Health.

There have been 13 cases reported in Kootenay Boundary since January, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Kootenay Boundary, which has a population of about 77,000, includes Castlegar, Christina Lake, Grand Forks, Greenwood, Kaslo, Midway, Nakusp, Nelson, New Denver, Rock Creek, Rossland, Salmo, Trail, Winlaw, and other smaller communities in the area.

A spokesperson for the Centre for Disease Control told Black Press that the agency does not break down these sub-regional numbers into numbers of deaths and recoveries, or categorize cases according to age or gender. Those numbers are only available for Interior Health as a whole.

Within Interior Health (population 762,124), there have been 407 cases in total since January as of Aug. 19, and 13 new cases were reported in the week between Aug. 6 and Aug. 13.



