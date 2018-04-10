A Beechcraft 1900D aircraft. Wikipedia photo.

No injuries during ‘landing incident’ in Calgary

Plane that departed from Cranbrook had nose wheel separate from landing gear in Calgary.

An investigation is underway after a flight that took off from Cranbrook experienced a landing incident in Calgary on Monday evening, according to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB).

During the landing, the nose wheel separated from the nose landing gear, but it did not collapse, according to TSB spokesperson Julie Leroux.

“The aircraft came to a stop on the runway and the flight crew and passengers evacuated onto the runway,” said Leroux, adding that there were no injuries to the two crew members and eight passengers.

The aircraft, a Beechcraft 1900, operates for Air Canada Express and is flown by Air Georgian Ltd.

Investigators are scheduled to be on scene Tuesday afternoon to assess the airplane and the factors leading up to the incident, continued Leroux.

“They will start gathering information and do interviews with the crews and the company and after that we will make a decision to do a full investigation or not depending on what we have,” Leroux said.

