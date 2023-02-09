The Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry. (File photo)

The Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry. (File photo)

No injuries after semi-truck drives into Galena Bay near Revelstoke

Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry anchored for nearly 10 hours while vehicle is recovered

A semi-truck which drove into Galena Bay between Nakusp and Revelstoke kept the Arrow Lakes Ferry from running for nearly half the day on Thursday.

According to Marinus Goossen, Marine Manager with WaterBridge Ferries, at approximately 2:30 am this morning (Feb. 9) a transport truck without an attached trailer drove into Galena Bay at the Upper Arrow Lake Ferry terminal.

Goossen added that the truck was submerged in 8 ft of water, and crews brought in a heavy tow truck from Vernon to move the vehicle.

The two occupants of the truck were uninjured and brought to Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp by ambulance from the scene of the incident.

The ferry was unable to run for nearly 10 hours but resumed its route on schedule at around noon this afternoon (Feb. 9).

Nakusp RCMP responded to the incident but hasn’t released any more information at this time.

READ MORE: Service stopped on Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry south of Revelstoke

READ MORE: A gift within city limits: Greenbelt and area winter trail grooming

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Previous story
Desperate B.C. students raiding dumpsters, using food banks and bartering for meals
Next story
‘It’s not fair’: Long road ahead for B.C. transit improvements

Just Posted

A benefit concert for Meadow Moonflower Mullaney will be held Feb 18. Photo: GoFundMe/screenshot
12-hour benefit concert for child crash survivor to be held in Castlegar

The latest snow basin measurements from the B.C. River Forecast Centre.
East and West Kootenay snow packs 84% of normal

A report has found up to 40 per cent of student fees are not being paid by families in School District 8. Photo: Pexels
Unpaid student fees putting the squeeze on School District 8

People can dial or text 2-1-1, or visit bc.211.ca, to connect with a navigator who will help find the right support. The Trail bridge will be lit red on Saturday, “211 Day,” to raise awareness about this free and confidential service. Photo: File
Trail bridge will light up red for ‘211 Day,’ Saturday