No ‘homeless shelter’ at rural Grand Forks’ Broadacres, says RDKB

There is no “homeless shelter” operating out of the former assisted-living facility known as Broadacres, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) confirmed Friday, March 5.
Planning and development manager Donna Dean said a roughly two-week investigation by an RDKB bylaw officer turned up zero evidence of any land-use infractions at the Carson Road property, much less an encampment.
“There’s no evidence of a homeless shelter operating on that site,” Dean stressed. “There’s no camping happening there,” she added.
The bylaw officer in late February started looking into public complaints about a “homeless shelter” said to be operating behind the disused facility. Dean said. That investigation determined that a caretaker is living at the facility.
Broadacres is zoned under RDKB Area D bylaws for “secondary use” as a campground, but only if such a campground complemented a functioning museum, she qualified.
Dean suggested that anyone concerned about potential bylaw infractions within the district should report their complaints through the RDKB’s website, she explained.