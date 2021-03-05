No ‘homeless shelter’ at rural Grand Forks’ Broadacres, says RDKB

Regional District planning manager Donna Dean says there’s no camping happening there, either

An RDKB bylaw officer on Thursday, March 4, concluded their investigation into land-use violations reported at the disused Broadacres facility at 860 Carson Rd., according to planning and development manager Donna Dean. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

There is no “homeless shelter” operating out of the former assisted-living facility known as Broadacres, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) confirmed Friday, March 5.

Planning and development manager Donna Dean said a roughly two-week investigation by an RDKB bylaw officer turned up zero evidence of any land-use infractions at the Carson Road property, much less an encampment.

“There’s no evidence of a homeless shelter operating on that site,” Dean stressed. “There’s no camping happening there,” she added.

Broadacres once operated as an assisted living facility for adults with special needs, according to RKDB manager Donna Dean. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The bylaw officer in late February started looking into public complaints about a “homeless shelter” said to be operating behind the disused facility. Dean said. That investigation determined that a caretaker is living at the facility.

Broadacres is zoned under RDKB Area D bylaws for “secondary use” as a campground, but only if such a campground complemented a functioning museum, she qualified.

Dean suggested that anyone concerned about potential bylaw infractions within the district should report their complaints through the RDKB’s website, she explained.

