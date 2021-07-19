No-go order in effect for wildfire near Christina Lake

The Gladstone Creek wildfire was burning at nearly 1,000 hectares as of Monday morning, July 19. Map: B.C. Wildfire Dashboard

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is barring entry to the upper reaches of Gladstone Provincial Park, where a wildfire is swelling to 1,000 hectares around 34 kilometres north of Christina Lake.

READ MORE: Evacuation orders, alerts continue as Lower Arrow Lake fire grows to 2,500 hectares

VIDEO: Wildfire season strikes a month early in B.C. with 1,100 blazes to date

The service made the order under the Wildfire Act on Sunday evening, July 18, after determining the Gladstone Creek wildfire was out of control. The exclusion zone takes the shape of a jagged spearhead, with its southerly base running between Lynch Creek Forest Service Road at Lynch Creek to Lewis Peak, extending from both points to sections of Deadeye Forest Service Road to the northwest.

A map released Sunday, July 18 shows the exclusion zone around the Gladstone Creek Wildfire. Map: BC Wildfire Service

Only those coming to fight the flames or patrol the area or who are acting in an official capacity under the Wildfire Act are allowed in, according to the order. The order remains in effect until noon Sept. 15 but may be rescinded sooner. The BCWS is warning that anyone who enters the zone without express permission is liable for a $1,150 ticket under the Wildfire Act.

The Gladstone Creek Wildfire was discovered on July 9 and is suspected to have been caused by lightening, according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresGrand Forks