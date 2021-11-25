No drug use, paraphernalia at scout hall meetings, says Grand Forks city counsellor

The space is being made available for drug counselling, information workshops

City council has directed staff to make the scout hall available for drug counselling and information workshops, according to Coun. Christine Thompson.

“We want to encourage suffering addicts who want to get better and attend rehab without their being stigmatized,” Thompson told The Gazette Thursday, Nov. 25. Rumours that the scout hall is being made available at the exclusion of other groups or that drug counsellors will be handing out out “drug paraphernalia” are baseless and unfortunate, she said.

“I saw that on Facebook. I very rarely post to Facebook unless I have something important to say and I have responded.”

Following a Nov. 8 council resolution, city staff arranged for the AIDS Network Kootenay Outreach and Support Society (ANKORS) to use the space twice per month for three hours. Drug use and smoking are strictly prohibited at ANKORS’ meetings at the hall, Thompson said.

“The purpose of these meetings is for drug counselling. The purpose is not for a needle exchange or to hand out other paraphernalia involved in drug use,” she stressed.

ANKORS was not available for comment when The Gazette published this story online Thursday afternoon.

