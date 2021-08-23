Nk’Mip Creek wildfire order downgraded to alert

Residents of more than 100 properties will be allowed to return home.

An evacuation order has been downgraded to an alert for 123 properties in electoral Area E of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary. Another 34 properties remain on evacuation alert due to the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire.

Residents are asked to stay clear of structure protection equipment, which is still in place but will be demobilized by fire personnel over the next few days.

A full list of addresses as well as a map of the alert areas are available at emergency.rdkb.com.

The fire, which was discovered July 19 and is estimated to have burned more than 20,000 hectares, is about 2.3 km west of Mount Baldy.

As of Sunday, firefighters were conducting small burn-offs to deal with unburnt fuel as conditions permitted. They also continued to build containment guards on the fire’s north and northeast flanks. Larger planned ignitions on the west side of Mount Baldy are expected this week, weather permitting.

In all, 152 firefighters, including 96 from Mexico, were at work on the fire, along with 23 pieces of heavy equipment and six helicopters. BC Wildfire staff and structural protection units are in place around the clock within the Mount Baldy resort area.

