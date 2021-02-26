NHL players, local businesses help Kootenay man raise funds and awareness for rare genetic disease

Signed NHL jerseys and local business donations up for auction in Skinny Genes Foundation fundraiser

A West Kootenay man lost both his father and his uncle to a rare genetic disorder and is hoping to raise awareness and funds for life-saving research.

A genetic disorder called heritable thoracic aortic disease claimed Jesse Teindl’s father Tim and his uncle Craig Teindl. Jesse was also diagnosed with a genetic mutation of the SMAD3 gene, which can potentially cause the same aoritc dissection.

Prompted by these tragedies and his own diagnoses, Teindl started the Skinny Genes Foundation.

“Because we lost my dad and his brother both to dissections, I started this foundation to raise awareness for genetic aortic conditions, and am working with other nonprofits and research organizations to learn more about these genes, and fund research towards better testing and treatment,” said Teindl.

“The foundation is holding an auction until Feb. 28 to raise funds that go toward research and raising awareness.”

A number of items have been donated by local businesses as well as some high-end NHL hockey jerseys, thanks to the efforts of Kootenay NHL products Ray Ferraro and Dryden Hunt.

Up for auction are a Vancouver Canucks signed Quinn Hughes jersey, a Phil Kessel signed jersey from the Arizona Coyotes, and an autographed Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner jersey.

Former Trail Jr. Smoke Eaters coach and current CEO of Hockey Canada, Tom Renney, also pitched in and donated a signed jersey from the 2019/20 Team Canada gold medalists at the IIHF World Junior Championship and a certificate of authenticity.

Residents can support the Skinny Genes Foundation by visiting the auction at charityauctionstoday.com or by donating directly on the website at skinnygenes.ca. The auction ends Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.

