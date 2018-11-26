Newborn baby abandoned in B.C.; woman arrested

Infant was in critical condition in hospital, 21-year-old Mission woman arrested and released

A 21-year-old woman was arrested after the discovery that a newborn baby had been abandoned in Mission.

RCMP Insp. Annette Fellner confirmed the baby was found in the 3300 block of Prentis Ave., which is close to the Heritage Park Childcare Centre.

The area, including the childcare centre, was surrounded by police tape on Friday afternoon.

“A 21-year-old Mission woman was arrested and later released,” said Fellner, adding there are no ongoing safety concerns. “No charges have been laid at this time.”

The baby remained in critical condition at hospital.

