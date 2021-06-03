A dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Ottawa is backing a new study investigating COVID-19 immune response and vaccine hesitancy in the South Asian community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Ottawa is backing a new study investigating COVID-19 immune response and vaccine hesitancy in the South Asian community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

New study to look at COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in South Asian community

Experts say South Asians are at between five to 10 times higher risk than white Canadians

Ottawa is backing a new study investigating COVID-19 immune response and vaccine hesitancy in the South Asian community.

The federal government is investing roughly $1.5 million to support research into the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on this population.

Experts say South Asians are at between five to 10 times higher risk of COVID-19 infection compared to white Canadians.

A cross-Canada team of researchers involved the COVID CommUNITY-South Asian study will explore the social, economic and biological factors that could be contributing to these disparities.

The study is set to collect data from 3,000 South Asians in the areas around Toronto and Vancouver, and will build on earlier research on these communities.

Principal investigator Dr. Sonia Anand, a professor of medicine at McMaster University, says participants will be recruited at vaccination clinics in hot spots with large South Asian populations, such as the city of Brampton, just west of Toronto.

Co-investigator Dr. Lawrence Loh, medical officer of health in Ontario’s Peel Region, says this targeted approach is critical to increasing vaccine uptake among the South Asian community.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vaccine hesitancy decreases in B.C. as mass immunizations set to begin: poll

Previous story
One fire between Castlegar and Trail out, second one slowing
Next story
BC Parks’ system grants 800 campsite bookings against provincial policy

Just Posted

A fully loaded fuel truck slipped off a forest service road and landed in Lemon Creek in July 2013. File photo
Slocan Valley’s Lemon Creek fuel spill class action suit gets second go-ahead

The lawsuit stems from the July 2013 spill of 35,000 litres of jet fuel

The West Kootenay continues to see low numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Five more COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay

There were no new cases in Castlegar and Trail

Map: BC Wildfire Service
One fire between Castlegar and Trail out, second one slowing

Sullivan Creek Fire being held at 5 hectares

A May 31 protest began at MLA Katrine Conroy’s office and ended in four arrests. Photo: Betsy Kline
Forest Minister Katrine Conroy responds to protests at Castlegar office

There have been a number of protests recently outside of Conroy’s constituency office

Daniel Fitzgibbon (left) with his wife Rachel Dugdale. The Meadow Creek couple are waiting for Fitzgibbon to receive a double-lung transplant. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay man needs double-lung transplant

Daniel Fitzgibbon is one of 25 British Columbians waiting for the surgery

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi
Canada, allies file notice of claim against Iran for downing flight PS752

Statement: ‘Iran must fulfil its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states’

In a Council of Construction Associations video about hardhat safety, Vickramjit Poonia of Lecor Construction Ltd. (right) speaks as David Sarai of New York Painting (left) looks on, at a Surrey job site. (Youtube.com)
B.C.’s relaxed hardhat rules aim to include more turban-wearing workers on job sites

WorkSafeBC change ‘will allow more Sikhs to come to work without having to compromise religious beliefs’

Nisga’a dancer Rosita Martinez takes part in a ceremony on Parliament Hill Thursday June 3, 2021 in Ottawa. A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

Sept. 30 of this year to become Canada’s first national day for truth and reconciliation

Dani Lowenstein and his family. Lowenstein has been experiencing long-haul COVID symptoms since falling ill in March 2020. (Contributed)
Over $64,000 raised for former Golden mountain guide COVID-long hauler

“To spend that period of time not being able to connect to nature with your family is really hard.”

Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. pharmacies to deliver AstraZeneca second doses starting Monday

Second doses of all vaccine types being booked next week

An alley in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps)
Man sleeping in alley near parkade dies after being run over in Vancouver

The motorist who ran the 39-year-old over was attempting to enter the underground parking lot

Andreea Pirvu, 26, sat on a tripod for about four hours on Wednesday. Sgt. Elenore Sturko said Pirvu started getting drowsy from the heat, which is one reason why they chose not to extract. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
RCMP arrest seven, but six stayed locked in protest positions at Fairy Creek blockade

Obstacles change daily, slowing police enforcement

FILE – Commissioners Marion Buller (left) and Commissioner Michele Audette prepare the official copy of the report for presentation to the government during ceremonies marking the release of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women report in Gatineau June 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Indigenous advocates decry new MMIWG plan as ‘aspirational statements,’ not action

National action plan was released two years after the inquiry

Most Read