City RCMP say the new program has targeted drunk boaters on Christina Lake (Black Press)

New program by Grand Forks RCMP sees more calls for service to Christina Lake

City RCMP say they’ve had an extra officer on the water and patrolling lake area roads

Grand Forks RCMP attended more service calls in Christina Lake this August than in 2019, Mounties confirmed Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Detachment commander, Sgt. Darryl Peppler, attributed the “spike” in area calls to an increased police presence on nearby roads and on the lake.

Peppler said his detachment brought in a highly-trained boat operator to patrol the area. The officer was put up in a Christina Lake rental home.

The extra officer has split his time this summer between road patrols and compliance checks on a police boat, every Thursday through Monday.

The officer’s lake patrols focused on netting drunk boaters and checking boaters’ registrations, among other objectives.

Peppler said the officer will continue patrolling the area through the Labour Day weekend, after which a detachment Corporal will review the initiative with Regional District of Kootenay Boundary director Grace McGregor.

BC LakesBoatingRCMP

