New person-caused fire ignites on Bombi Summit near Castlegar

A new fire is burning near the Bombi Summit off of Highway 3 east of Castlegar.
The person-caused West Beavervale Creek fire was discovered on July 26. As of Tuesday afternoon, it was under one hectare in size.
The new fire is just a few kilometres away from where the Beavervale Creek fire that started on July 10 continues to smoulder. That fire is being held at 35 hectares.
There are more than a dozen fires burning in the West Kootenay including the Octopus Creek fire that is now more than 14,200 hectares.
There is also a new fire south of Salmo at the the South Salmo River. It remains very small at this time.
