New measles case confirmed in Lower Mainland, bringing total to 17

Health officials say newest case was contracted by someone who has been in isolation since exposure

Another case of measles has been confirmed in the Lower Mainland, bringing the total number to 17 since January.

Fraser Health medical health officer Dr. Aamir Bharmal said in an email the case was confirmed on Wednesday, and was contracted from the initial exposure reported in Vancouver.

“This individual was isolated since their exposure and there is no concern relating to public exposure at this time,” Bharmal said.

Fraser Health said while there are rumours of a measles outbreak in schools in the Tri-Cities area, there are no measles outbreaks anywhere in the health authority’s jurisdiction from Hope to Surrey.

Thirteen of the 17 cases have been connected to two french-language schools in Vancouver. Another three cases were contracted during overseas trips to Asia.

The best defence against the measles is to make sure you and your family have both doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Measles at first presents with flu-like symptoms, but then a fever develops followed by the distinctive rash.

