New doctor in-bound for Midway Medical Clinic, says village mayor

The Village of Midway is set to welcome a new doctor at the Midway Medical Clinic later this month, ending the service gap left in the wake of the clinic’s previous operator, Dr. Jesse Thompson.
Thompson left the clinic in late February, months after village council refused to renew its lease agreement with him.
Dr. Hugh Fisher of Pemberton, B.C., will start taking patients at the 500 Haynes St. clinic on Monday, March 28, Mayor Martin Fromme said. Fisher is a qualified general physician with experience in B.C. and neighbouring Alberta, Fromme said.
“The village and doctor Fisher are working out the details of a lease,” the mayor continued, explaining that the village owns the building that contains the clinic.
The village was still advertising a long-term lease as of Monday, March 21, and it is not clear how long Fisher will stay. The village wants a doctor who will commit to running the clinic three days per week at a minimum, Fromme explained.
