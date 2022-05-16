Nelson’s Kootenay Lake Hospital closed to non-essential visitors due to COVID-19

Interior Health has not said how many cases are active at the hospital

Nelson’s Kootenay Lake Hospital has been closed to non-essential visitors due to COVID-19 exposures.

Interior Health said in a statement Monday that the visitations will be paused for all but essential visitors, such as people visiting palliative patients, until at least Wednesday.

The health authority did not say how many COVID-19 cases are active at the hospital.

“We want to remind anyone visiting one of our health facilities that medical masks continue to be required and that anyone with symptoms should stay home until they feel better.”

It’s not clear how many active COVID-19 cases are in the Nelson local health authority, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) latest update for the week of May 1 to 7 showed 15 cases in the area, but that data does not include results for rapid tests that aren’t reported.

There were 596 people in B.C. hospitals who had been infected with the virus as of May 12, according to the BCCDC. Of those, 54 people were in intensive care units.

