Nelson, Trail set new weekly COVID-19 records

COVID-19 cases have reached new highs in Nelson and Trail. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

Nelson has surpassed 1,000 total COVID-19 cases while also setting a new weekly record as the pandemic surges once again in the West Kootenay.

The city recorded 184 new cases during the week of Jan. 2 to 8, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

It’s the most over one week for the local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, since the pandemic began. The previous record was 153, set Aug. 15 to 21, 2021.

Nelson has now had 1,157 cases since January 2020.

The latest report also shows Trail with 178 new cases over one week, which is also a new record after reporting 121 the previous week, and raising its total to 854.

Elsewhere, Castlegar added 40 cases, a new high, followed by Creston (30), Grand Forks (21), Arrow Lakes (eight) and the Kootenay Lake area (four).

Coronavirus