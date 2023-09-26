Nelson sets new drug death record only 8 months into 2023

International Overdose Awareness Day was marked in August at Nelson’s Lakeside Park. The city has had 13 illicit drug fatalities through August in 2023, which is a new record. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

More people have already died in Nelson in 2023 due to illicit toxic drugs than any previous year.

Data released Monday by the BC Coroners Service shows 13 people have died in the Nelson local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, as of the end of August. That tops the record of 11 deaths in all of 2022.

The majority of deaths appear to have occurred during the summer. The city had only four fatalities from Jan. 1 through May 31, but fatalities surged in June and early July when three people died within a one-week span.

Amanda Erickson, regional community action team co-ordinator with the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force, said she believes the numbers show a need for enhanced harm-reduction services in the city.

“What we’re doing here in Nelson and region is just advocating as much as we can for local, regional, rural services for our community, which of course we’ve been hit hard by the loss of many family members and friends in our community this year,” she said.

“So it’s unsurprising that the numbers are still high.”

British Columbia recorded 174 deaths in August, and has had 1,645 so far this year. Nearly 13,000 people have died from toxic drugs since the province declared a health emergency in April 2016.

In the West Kootenay, Trail has also already set a new record with eight deaths. Grand Forks has had five fatalities, followed by Castlegar (four), Creston (one) and Arrow Lakes (one).

Erickson said better work has to be done educating the public what services are available in addition to Nelson’s safe injection sites. Youth users, for example, can access counsellor assistance for free through Freedom Quest in Nelson, Castlegar, Trail, Salmo, Grand Forks, Nakusp and Kaslo.

Erickson also advocated for complex care housing, which she said could offer 24-7 shelter and support for substance users in Nelson.

“If there’s anything that Nelson needs at this time, that would be it. Because safe housing is shown to greatly increase a person’s chances of stabilization.”

The latest data comes as the City of Nelson and provincial government have moved to restrict public drug use.

City council voted earlier this month on an amendment that bans drug use in a number of parks and locations around Nelson. The change gives police and bylaw officers power to move people using drugs out of those areas, but they cannot issue tickets.

During a stop in Nelson in July, Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside said she does not believe the three-year trial decriminalization of up to 2.5 grams of illicit drugs has led to an increase in public use. Earlier this month however the province prohibited possession of illicit drugs in skate parks, playgrounds, spray and wading pools.

Erickson said she is concerned restrictions on public drug consumption will force users “back into the shadows.” Eighty per cent of unregulated drug deaths this year have occurred inside, according to the BC Coroners Service.

“There’s a chance that our marginalized unhoused people would be pushed to the outskirts of town where they they could die of a drug overdose.”

Work meanwhile continues on finding a new location for a safe inhalation site.

Plans for an inhalation site at the Interior Health-owned Clubhouse in Nelson were scrapped in May following backlash from neighbouring residents and businesses concerned by the site’s lack of security and proximity to youth facilities. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth also criticized the health authority for not consulting with the neighbouring community.

ANKORS operates an overdose prevention site, but does not have a facility for inhalation. The Coroners Service says 65 per cent of drug deaths in 2023 have occurred after a user smokes a substance.

Erickson said she believes an inhalation site would save lives.

“Nelson’s always been a leader in our local region for progressive addictions care, and that includes low-barrier public health services. And so if we were able to support an overdose prevention site for inhalation, that could greatly reduce deaths in our region.”

ANKORS at 101 Baker St. provides free, anonymous drug-checking services. They also offer naloxone kits and training, as well as referrals and support. Contact ANKORS at 250-505-5506 or email them at information@ankors.bc.ca. Support for addictions can be found at the Mental Health and Substance Use office at 333 Victoria St. Call 250-310-6478 to connect to your local office.

