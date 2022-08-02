The Nelson Police Department. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

The Nelson Police Department. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Nelson police seize $32K in street drugs during impaired driving stop

Over 92 grams of fentanyl was allegedly found in the car

A vehicle stopped to check for impaired driving in Nelson turned into a major drug bust on July 28.

The Nelson Police Department said in a release a driver and passenger were stopped at approximately 11 p.m. and found to both have outstanding warrants. Police then discovered $32,000 in illicit drugs including suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

There were allegedly 92.93 grams of fentanyl in the car worth approximately $28,000.

The driver is now facing multiple charges for trafficking a controlled substance as well as driving while prohibited.

READ MORE:

Logging company applies to have protesters charged with criminal contempt of court

Man dies in two-vehicle/animal collision near Castlegar

Previous story
2 sudden deaths in Vernon spark RCMP, Coroner investigation
Next story
SAR urges caution around streams as water is running much faster than normal

Just Posted

Fire destroyed a Robson home Aug. 1. Photo: Bailey Matteucci
Fire destroys Robson home

The Southeast Fire Centre has announced a campfire ban effective Aug. 4.
Campfire ban announced in the Kootenays as fire dangers reach ‘extreme’

The Nelson Police Department. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson police seize $32K in street drugs during impaired driving stop

Smoke from the Briggs Creek fire is seen here in the skies above the Kaslo area. Photo: BC Wildfire Service
Wildfire west of Kaslo leads to evacuation alert for 14 properties